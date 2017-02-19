Canastota Community Band seeks members

The Canastota Community Band under the direction of Becky Sabin invites musicians of all levels to join them as they prepare for their upcoming spring and summer concert and parade schedule.

There are no auditions, and all instruments are needed and welcome.

Rehearsals are held Sundays at 7 p.m.at the United Church of Canastota, Center Street, Canastota.

The next scheduled rehearsal is Sunday, March 5. For further information, contact Maureen McCouliff at (315) 363-2316. Follow us on Facebook.

