Spirituality and Reform in the Burned-over District at the Madison County Historical Society March 22, 2017

Join us Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at 7 p.m., for a discussion with Madis Senner about the dynamic relationship between Spirituality and Reform in 19th century New York and what wisdom it may offer us today.

In Senner’s recent book, Sacred Sites in North Star Country, Places in Greater NYS (PA, OH, NJ, CT, VA,VT, ONT) that Changed the World, he states that during the tumultuous antebellum period the fires of Spirituality and Reform both blazed brightly in Upstate New York.

Religion was often the fuel for reform, other times it was the vehicle.

Madis Senner is a former money manager turned Seeker. He has been published in the New York Times, Barrons, and now writes books on spirituality. In 2002, he felt the call to pray around Onondaga Lake, which began his quest to search for sacred sites.

Throughout that journey, he learned about New York State’s rich history of Reform and Spirituality. He leads group meditations and teaches Earth Healing. He is a Keeper for several sacred sites. Much of the material presented will be from his fourth book Sacred Sites in North Star Country that teaches how Mother Earth interconnects us and details places to visit in greater NYS that changed the world. Copies of Mr. Senner’s book will be available for purchase following his talk.

There is no admission to attend the program. For more information please contact MCHS at315-363-4136, 315-361-9735, or history@mchs1900.org. The Madison County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates both a museum and the Mary King Research Library located at 435 Main Street in Oneida. The society continues to preserve, collect, promote, and exhibit the history of Madison County and its fifteen towns and one city through the development of programs that enhance Madison County’s heritage. The historical society’s headquarters are housed in an 1849 Gothic Revival Villa that is listed on the State and National Registry of Historic Places.

