Grace Lutheran Church announces special services, events

Announcement: Ash Wednesday Worship Service, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Soup Supper at 6 p.m. Worship at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Announcement: Mid-Week Lenten services, Wednesdays: March 8,15, 22, 29 and April 5. Soup Suppers at 6 p.m. Worship at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Grace Lutheran Church, 3965 Carter Road (corner of Carter Road and Route 13), Canastota.

For more information, call 315.697.2128.

