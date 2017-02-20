Police seek public assistance with identifying individuals

The New York State Police in Lysander are attempting to identify the individuals in the surveillance photos above regarding an identity theft investigation. The subjects purchased items at several stores inside the Destiny USA Mall on February 16th, 2017 at approximately 7:40 PM.

If anyone has information on the identity of the males in the surveillance photo, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. Please refer to incident # 7414273. All calls can remain anonymous.

