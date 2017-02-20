City clerk announces meeting agenda

CITY OF ONEIDA COMMON COUNCIL

MUNICIPAL BUILDING, 109 N. MAIN ST., ONEIDA NY

COMMON COUNCIL CHAMBERS

FEBRUARY 21, 2017, 6:30 P.M.

________________________________

*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

1. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from 2/7/17 meeting – 253 Linden Street

2. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from 2/7/17 meeting – 507 Stone Street

3. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from 2/7/17 meeting – 112 Madison Street

4. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – 181 Main Street

5. Proposed Local Law to establish a Vacant Building Registry and Maintenance Program.

6. Proposed Local Law to create a new chapter in the City Code named Energy Efficiency, Cost Reduction and Greenhouse Gas Reduction.

PRESENTATION: CNS Engineering/City Engineer – Public Information on the Oneida Rail Trail Alternate Route

OLD BUSINESS

SUPERVISOR’S REPORT

*Approval of minutes regular meeting 02/07/17

*Approval of Warrant No. 4

1. PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE AGREEMENTS: Authorize the Mayor to sign preventative maintenance agreements with Power Generation & Industrial Engines, Inc. for generators in the WWTP, Justice Center, Water Department and Recreation Department. (Rauscher)

2. COURT CLEANING CONTRACT: Authorize the Mayor to sign the Annual Court Cleaning and Minor Repairs Contract Renewal and Budget with the Unified Court System, Binghamton, for cleaning services for the interior of the City of Oneida Justice Center, as well as minor and emergency repairs. (Rauscher)

3. ADOPT LOCAL LAW NO. 1 OF 2017: Adopt Local Law No. 1 of 2017 to create a new chapter in the City Code titled Energy Efficiency, Cost Reduction and Greenhouse Gas Reduction. (Bell)

4. MONTHLY REPORTS: Receive and place on file monthly reports from the Chamberlain, City Clerk, City Engineer, Comptroller, Housing Codes Enforcement, Director of Planning and Development, Fire Department, Police Department and Recreation Department.

5. SPECIAL EVENTS APPLICATION: Approve the Special Events Application for the 2017 Walk for Autism to be held on April 8, 2017. (Pulverenti)

6. HYDRANT AGREEMENT: Approve the 2017 Oneida City School District Hydrant Agreement. (Smolinski)

7. BUDGET AMENDMENT/TRANSFERS: Approve a budget amendment from the Water Fund to fund Capital Project 17-03 – Baker Dam Engineering Assessment and Tree Removal and budget transfers for engineering services and tree removal for said Capital Project 17-03. (Smolinski)

8. AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign a Professional Services Agreement with O’Brien & Gere Engineers, Inc. for Engineering Services on the Oneida Water Supply Dam (aka Baker Reservoir Dam) in the amount of $65,000, and the Lower Reservoir Dam (aka Mt. Hope Dam) in the amount of $60,000. (Rauscher/Smolinski)

9. CAPITAL PROJECT 17-03: Amend Capital Project 17-03 Baker Dam Engineering Assessment and Tree Removal, authorize the Water Superintendent to proceed with Capital Project 17-03, and further authorize the Water Superintendent to expend funds up to the programmed amount of $80,000 for said Capital Project. (Smolinski)

10. AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign an agreement with the Oneida Memorial Association for the Oneida Memorial Day Parade in the budgeted amount of $750.00. (Smith)

NEW BUSINESS

