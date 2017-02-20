Hunt Chittenango recognized for outstanding performance

Hunt Real Estate Corp. is pleased to announce the following Agents from the Hunt Real Estate Chittenango Branch were recognized for their outstanding sales and service performance in fiscal year 2016 with the following awards:

Hunt Agent of the Year, Chittenango Branch — Robert Freunscht

Hunt Most Improved Agent of the Year, Chittenango Branch — Stephen Laureti

Hunt Rising Star Award, Chittenango Branch — Virginia “Ginny” Mann

5 Year Service Award — Robert Freunscht

10 Year Service Award — Amy Burnell

Hunt Circle of Honor Award — Robert Freunscht

The award winners were announced at the Hunt Annual Awards Ceremony and Celebration, held at Turning Stone Casino Resort on January 17, 2017.

The Hunt Real Estate Awards recognize the Hunt agents and offices that achieve excellence in our commitment to providing the highest quality homeownership services available. For more information about the Hunt Real Estate, visit Huntrealestate.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

