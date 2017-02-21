Wrong-way driver charged with aggravated DWI, BAC three times legal limit

State police in Fulton arrested Patrick J. Quinn, age 30, of 4230 Black Oak Circle, Liverpool, for aggravated DWI and reckless driving, both unclassified misdemeanors.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, State police were dispatched by Oswego County 911 to Route 481 near the Onondaga County line for a reported gray Ford Fusion traveling northbound in the southbound lane. As troopers responded to the area, 911 reported more calls from other motorists of this vehicle running vehicles off the roadway while still traveling the wrong way on 481.

Troopers were able to set up at a U-turn near the city of Fulton and were able to get the driver to stop.

The driver, identified as Quinn, was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated DWI (BAC of .21 percent) and reckless driving. He was arraigned in Volney Town Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

Quinn is scheduled to return to Volney Town Court March 6, 2017, at 5:30 p.m.

