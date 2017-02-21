Lewis County man charged with multiple felonies after attacking homeowne

State Police in Lowville have arrested Kyle M. Poore, 29, of 3605 Seymour Avenue in Lyons Falls, for (1) count of Burglary 1st degree, a class “B” felony; (1) count of Assault 2nd degree, a class “D” felony; Criminal Possession of a weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony; and (1) count of Endangering the Welfare of a child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an investigation into an incident that occurred on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at approximately 10 pm where Poore illegally entered a residence of his employer, brandishing a running chainsaw, and used the chainsaw in an attempt to gain access into a bedroom by cutting through the door, resulting in the male victim sustaining severe lacerations and tendon damage to his hand. Poore then fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

A lengthy track was initiated utilizing Trooper Kevin P. Conners and his Bloodhound “Schini” through the surrounding fields, roadways and wooded area. Poore was subsequently apprehended without further incident. Poore was arraigned in the Town of New Breman court and remanded to the Lewis County Public Safety Building in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

