Driver charged with speeding/DWI in Verona

Oneida-based state police charged a Blossvale man with DWI after stopping him for speeding in Verona early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 12, Troopers Stacy Ferris and Steven Fountain were patrolling northbound on State Route 365 in the town of Verona near Thruway exit 33 when they observed a 1997 Pontiac Sunfire traveling in front of them at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The Pontiac was also swerving back and forth from the driving lane to the passing lane. The troopers stopped the Pontiac and interviewed driver Herbert A. Marshall, Jr., 30, of Blossvale. A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was detected on Marshall’s breath and sobriety tests indicated he was intoxicated.

Marshall was taken into custody for DWI and transported to the Oneida state police barracks, where Marshall refused to submit to a chemical test. Marshall was arraigned in Verona Town Court on the charges of DWI, speeding, failure to keep right, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and refusal to submit to a breath screen.

Marshall was released on his own recognizance to reappear at a later date.

