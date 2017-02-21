Adorable adoptables need loving permanent families

Sampson is a very bouncy boy and a good walker. He loves girl dogs but he’s not a fan of other male dogs. He’s not sure about his feelings on cats.

Since he has a lot of energy, he’d be best with children over 10 years old. He is a happy guy with a big smile! Come meet him today!

Gizmo is a 2-year-old male cat. He’s looking for a loving new family to adore. If that sounds good to you, come on down and meet him today!

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

