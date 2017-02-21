Mohawk Valley celebrates national Wear Red Day

The Greater Utica area is celebrating National Wear Red Day Friday. Throughout the area, local businesses, community groups, hospitals, towns, and schools are wearing red, going red, and glowing red Feb. 3 to help spread the message that heart disease and stroke cause one-third of deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined.

For the second year in a row, the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign hosted a National Wear Red Day Luncheon in Rome at the Beeches Inn & Conference Center, sponsored by Rome Memorial Hospital. Nearly 200 people attended the event, which featured Passion Speaker Patricia Cummings, a heart attack survivor. Pat shared her story and encouraged other women to pay attention to their heart health. Keynote speaker Loretta Myers shared her experience as a medical professional and both the mother and daughter of congenital heart defect survivors.

The Rome National Wear Red Day Luncheon was led by committee members Kim Cook, Kimberly Birnie, Sally Hinman, Lauren Mattia, Carol Manuele, and Sheila Murphy. The event is sponsored locally by Rome Memorial Hospital, Deployed Resources, Hazen B. Hinman Sr. Foundation, Roser Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Across the area, thousands of people will participate in National Wear Red Day. In exchange for a $5 donation to the Go Red For Women campaign, they will receive a red dress pin or wristband, and lifesaving heart health education. Some organizations will offer heart healthy lunch and learn programs, organize healthy walks, or host other events. Additionally, several landmarks and buildings will illuminate in red to help raise awareness to women’s heart health.

More than 60 locations around the Utica area will be “going red” Friday night to help raise awareness. The following locations will be lighting up in red or will feature red decorations:

– A & P Master Images

– AmeriCu Credit Union

– Babe’s Macaroni Grill & Bar

– Big Blue Storage

– Broadway Utica

– Brodock Press

– Carbone Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac

– Carbone Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, RAM

– Carbone Honda

– Carbone Hyundai

– Carbone Nissan

– CONMED Corporation

– Cooper Kia

– Darman Manufacturing Company

– Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse

– Don’s Ford, Don’s Subaru, and BMW of Utica

– DOT Arterial Pedestrian Bridge

– Easy Auto Glass

– Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

– First Source Federal Credit Union

– F.X. Matt Brewing Company

– G & K Services

– Gentle Hands Family Chiropractic

– Gentlemen’s Corner Barber Shop

– Gino Baroometi’s Hair Salon

– Heritage Vet Clinic

– Holland Farms Bakery and Deli

– LaBella Flowers

– Leatherstocking Equine Center & Vet Services

– M. Griffith Investment Services

– Marcy Vet Clinic

– Masonic Care Community

– Meyda Custom Lighting

– Midland Collision

– Mohawk Valley Health System: St. Luke’s, Faxton, and St. Elizabeth’s

– Mohawk Valley Practitioner’s

– Munson-Williams- Proctor Arts Institute

– New Berlin Vet Clinic

– New York Sash

– Northland Communications

– NYCM Insurance

– Observer Dispatch

– Olde Wicker Mill

– OMNI Surgical Center

– Oneida County Office Building

– Paradigm Consulting, Inc.

– Park Outdoor Advertising

– Pittsfield Vet Clinic

– Salon Moda

– Schultz Auto Works

– Standard Insulating

– State Farm Insurance/Joan Brown

– Swish

– The Community Foundation

– The Stanley

– Townsquare Media: WIBX 950, Lite 98.7, Big Frog 104, and 96.1 The Eagle

– Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club

– Utica College

– Utica Mack

– Utica Memorial Auditorium/Utica Comets

– Utica National Insurance Group

– Utica Tower Foundation

– Utica Zoo

– Waterville Residential Care Center

– Whitesboro Fish Market

– Yahnundasis Golf Course

Cardiovascular diseases kill about one woman every 80 seconds, but the good news is about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented. Let National Wear Red Day be a reminder to take care of your heart and learn your family history. It’s important to understand risk factors that you can control, such as blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity, and some you can’t control like age, gender and family history. Schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider to discuss all risk factors, including the five numbers that can change your life – total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

Go Red For Women, nationally sponsored by Macy’s, inspires women to make lifestyle changes, mobilize communities and shape policies to save lives. When you get involved in supporting Go Red For Women by advocating, fundraising and sharing your story, more lives are saved. According to the American Heart Association, about 293 fewer women in the U.S. die from heart disease and stroke each day thanks to community outreach and education efforts. United, we are working to improve the health of all women.

For more information on National Wear Red Day or visit www.GoRedForWomen.org/WearRedDay.

