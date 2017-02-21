Art of theorem painting workshop March 19 at Madison County Historical Society

Join us for the Art of Theorem Painting Workshop on Sunday, March 19 from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.Artist, Educator, Pamela Vogan Lynch will lead participants through the steps and techniques needed to create a framed theorem painting of a basket of pansies using materials by theorem designer, Jean Hansen. Theorem materials will be provided. Variations of flower colors are included. This workshop is for adults and children aged 12 years and up.

Artist, Educator, Pamela Vogan Lynch will lead the workshop. Mrs. Lynch is a professional artist and retired Director of Art for the Oneida City School District with 35 years of experience in art education. The workshop will be held at the Madison County Historical Society on Sunday, March 19 from 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. The cost for the workshop is $18.

Space is limited, so please call to register. For more information please contact MCHS at 315-363-4136, 315-361-9735, or history@mchs1900.org. The Madison County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates both a museum and the Mary King Research Library located at 435 Main Street in Oneida. The society continues to preserve, collect, promote, and exhibit the history of Madison County and its fifteen towns and one city through the development of programs that enhance Madison County’s heritage. The historical society’s headquarters are housed in an 1849 Gothic Revival Villa that is listed on the State and National Registry of Historic Places.

