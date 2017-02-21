Oneida Rail Trail Committee to meet Feb. 23

The Oneida Rail Trail Committee will be holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., at the Oneida Rec Center, 217 Cedar St., Oneida. The ORTC meets the last Thursday of every month. The meetings are open and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Volunteers are needed for all aspects of trail development. For more information call the Oneida Recreation Department at 315.363.3590.

Repurposing an existing historic asset into a new community destination – The Oneida Rail Trail follows the path of three former railroads that traversed in and around the City of Oneida. No tracks remain on the 11.3-mile multi-use trail system, only paths that are easily accessible and connects schools, neighborhoods, parks, businesses and Oneida’s City Center.

