Colgate cross-country honored by USTFCCCA

The Colgate men’s and women’s cross country teams were named as U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Scholar Teams, as announced by the association.

To qualify, teams had to record GPA’s of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Colgate women’s cross country team recorded a 3.50 GPA while the men’s cross country team posted a 3.31 GPA to achieve the honor. Overall, 431 cross country teams across the nation were honored as scholar teams. Of the 431 teams, 242 of the programs were female and 189 were male.

Colgate was also one of six Patriot League teams to have both of its men’s and women’s teams honored by the USTFCCCA as Scholar Teams.

This is just the latest academic honor for the Colgate Cross Country program after Rebecca Easly (Erie, Pennsylvania) was named to the Patriot League Women’s Cross Country All-Academic team in December. A biochemistry student with a 3.65 GPA, Easly was one of just seven women’s cross country runners to be named to the All-Academic team.