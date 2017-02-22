MECS voters approved the Energy Performance Contract 134 to 7

MECS voters approved the Energy Performance Contract 134 to 7 at a special vote Feb. 15.

The Morrisville-Eaton Central School District recently completed an analysis to determine whether an Energy Performance Contract would be fiscally beneficial. The result of the study showed that the District could save a substantial amount of money by completing necessary energy improvements, such as heating, lighting and control upgrades.

The MECS Board of Education voted in December to move forward on an EPC and adopted a formal proposal Jan. 17.

NYS will offer 74.9 percent state aid on the EPC contract, and that aid will serve as an additional source of revenue since the project costs themselves will be covered through energy savings; however, because MECS voters approved the referendum, NYS offers 88.6 percent state aid and the opportunity to finance the project through a bond.

