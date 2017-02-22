Arts at the Palace Kicks Off 2017’s Main Stage Series

Arts at the Palace embarks on its second season with a rich and varied program of Main Stage productions. On Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 7 p.m, our NBT Bank Main Stage Series commences with Barrage 8, the latest project from John Crozman, Dean Marshall and Tony Moore, the original creators of the hit show Barrage.

Utilizing the same energy, panache and innovative stage performance that Barrage was known for, Barrage 8 features all the instruments in the modern string family. The “8” in the name represents a re-imagining of the string octet: five violins, one viola, cello and double bass. This instrumentation drives a rich and powerful sonic palette that further explores the musical diversity in the Barrage 8 compositions and arrangements. Barrage 8 presents what the Barrage name has come to represent worldwide.

Also in March, join the Canal Street String Band Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 7 p.m., for an evening of seriously fun old American music. With three voices, fifty-five strings, and a pair of cow bones, The Canal Street String Band puts a brand-new shine on American music. Stellar musicianship combines with an undeniable sense of adventure and plenty of hokum to produce an irresistibly good time.

Arts at the Palace launched our non-profit, community-based arts initiative in 2015 with a goal to enrich the arts in many forms for people throughout our region. Our creative home at the Palace Theater is a showcase for performances, exhibits, events, and educational programming featuring talent that covers the gamut from local to national. This season’s programming builds on the energy and enthusiasm of our inaugural year and offers entertainment options for all tastes and ages.

For more information about Arts at the Palace or to purchase tickets, visit www.artsatthepalace.org or call 315.824.1420.

