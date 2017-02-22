Miller proposes changes to make public, private college education affordable

At a press conference Feb. 13, New York State Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I-New Hartford), along with Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R,C,I,Ref-Canandaigua) and several other Assembly Republicans announced a number of proposals to reduce the financial burden of college tuition for students and families across the state. Unlike the governor’s proposal, this plan does not discriminate against those who do not attend SUNY or CUNY institutions.

“Higher education is a pathway to success for so many of our young people,” said Miller. “We cannot allow the outrageous price tag to discourage them from pursuing their goals. We must take action. Bold headlines declaring ‘free tuition’ may grab attention, but real measures such as those we proposed today will address the issue so many families are dealing with – how can they afford to send their children to college? We are going to provide more aid to more families so our students can reach their educational goals.”

Specific measures proposed by the Assembly Minority Conference include:

Increasing the TAP household income threshold from $80,000 to $125,000;

Increasing the maximum TAP award from $5,165 to $6,470 over five years;

Providing an increase of $500 to every TAP award recipient;

Making graduate students eligible to receive TAP awards; and

Providing an income tax deduction to those paying on student loans for both principal and interest amounts.

Gov. Cuomo’s proposed “free-tuition” plan will cost taxpayers $163 million and it accomplishes far less. His plan makes specific mention to students attending SUNY and CUNY schools, but those attending private, New York State institutions are not considered.

This plan proposed by the Assembly Minority will cost an estimated $164.7 million, provide tuition assistance to those attending private schools in addition to those at SUNY or CUNY institutions, offer opportunities for graduate students to receive state tuition assistance and help provide relief at tax time for those already paying on student loans.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

