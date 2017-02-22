Morrisville Public Library announces March events

Free Tax Prep for Seniors: RSVP with the support of the Morrisville Public Library will offer free income tax preparation for seniors 60 years and older until April 15. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to complete your tax forms. Please call Marie Smith at 315-684- 3903 to sign up for your appointment to have your tax returns filed free of charge.

Teen/Adult Movie Night: We will be showing the movie, The Light Between Oceans, on Friday March 3 at 7:00pm! This is rated PG-13 so no one under the age of 13 will be allowed in without a parent/ guardian. We provide the popcorn; you bring your own beverage!

Spring Book Sale: Come out and stock up for the nicer weather ahead at our spring book sale on Saturday March 4 from 10am to 4pm! Great deals and lots of new books to look through! Sale to be held in the Library’s Program room.

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday March 7 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! We are having fun with the topic, “Just Ducky!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

Wine and Paint Class: Join us for our Wine and Paint night on Friday March 10 at 6:30pm! Open to adults and kids 13 and older! If you don’t drink wine we will have grape juice and of course, goodies for everyone too! Make it a mother/daughter night or a date night or some good friends just getting together to paint! Cost is $30 per person (payable the night of the program). Reservations are required! Stop into the library today and sign up as space is very limited!

Kiddies Korner: Bring your preschool child in and read about “C is for Cookie!” on Tuesday March 14 at 10:00am! Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

Book Talk-Go Set a Watchman: Looking for a good book to read? How about joining our book talk as we will be reading, Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee (the recently published story of life after To Kill a Mockingbird) on Wednesday March 15 at 6:30pm. Copies can be picked up now! Discussion open to teens and adults! So grab a book, read it and come join us for a sure to be fun discussion!

Easter Basket Raffle: We will be raffling off two children’s Easter baskets! Get your tickets at the library or from any library trustee from Thursday March 16-Thursday April 13. Tickets are $1 each. Winners will be announced on April 13!

Library Board Meeting: The library board of trustees will meet on Thursday March 16 at 6:30pm. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Family Bingo Night: Our ever popular Family Bingo night is BACK on Friday March 17 at 6:30pm!!! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided! Join us every month for some fun!

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday March 21 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! Bring the little ones in to hear stories from the famous children’s author, Eric Carle! Make a craft, finger plays and more!

Faces from the Archives: We welcome Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz who will present “Faces from the Archives” on Friday March 24 at 6:30pm. Utilizing records from Madison County’s extensive government records Urtz will tell the stories of different people and events. He will also feature different collections of documents to showcase the wide collection of documents that are available to researchers.

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday March 28 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! We will hear stories about Spring! Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

Family Movie Night: We will be showing the movie, Moana!! It is rated PG. Bring the family in for a great movie! Please bring your own beverage; popcorn is on us! Be sure to join us on Friday March 31 at 7:00pm.

