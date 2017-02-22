Notes from the Hamilton Town Council’s February meeting

Village of Hamilton Mayor Bob McVaugh provided an update on the village deer cull, with 30 taken so far, and 40 anticipated by the end of the program. The Feb. 21 village board of trustees meeting will include discussion about the local impact of new refugee and immigration legislation. McVaugh explained that the role of the Village Police Force will be part of the discussion.

A Public Hearing was held on Proposed Local Law #1-2017 – “A local law to provide for the appointment of alternate members of the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Hamilton.” The law was approved by the Town Council.

Jason Florenz, Highway Superintendent, shared photos of the new, energy saving LED lighting which his crew has installed in the garage. The Town is working with the Colgate’s ENST class to benchmark energy usage in the garage and the office as part of our continuing work to save energy and reduce costs. In addition to plowing and vehicle maintenance, the crew has cleared the ditch on Larkin Road to stop ice flow and installed a culvert on Spring Street.

Town Clerk, Sue Reymers, has received positive comments on the office’s new location and ease of parking. She also shared a reminder that due to the growing number of people using the 315 area code, how we place calls within our region is changing. Starting Feb. 11, all 315 area code users are required to employ the entire 10-digit phone number when calling within our area code.

This is in anticipation of the new 680 area code overlay, which will be given to new residents or new service requests in our region.

After years of community volunteer work, numerous public meetings, and approval by Madison County, the Town of Hamilton's 2016 Comprehensive Plan was approved by the Town Council.

Thanks to the Comprehensive Plan Committee for their dedication to the project and to the community members who shared their comments and ideas.

Supervisor Shwartz reported that Madison County is considering reducing waste and litter by regulating the use of plastic bags at retail locations. The County is being recognized by the Department of Environmental Conservation for its participation in the Climate Smart Communities program.

The Hamilton Town Council meets on the second Thursday of the month at the village courthouse in the village of Hamilton at 6:30 p.m. Our next meeting is March 9. We invite and encourage you to join us. For more info visit www.townofhamiltonny.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

