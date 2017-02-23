Leadership Mohawk Valley announces 2017 Follow the Leaders honorees

Individuals: Richella Abell-Hawes, Arc Herkimer; Sim Jonathan Covington, Jr., SUNY Polytechnic Institute; Lori Frieden, Coldwell Banker Faith Properties & Copper City Brewing Company; Chris Lambe, Kids Oneida & Universal Bookkeeper; Victoria Paolozzi, Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison Counties; Donna Sawyer-White, Samaritan Counseling of the Mohawk Valley; Monica Stowell, Upstate Cerebral Palsy; Sean Morelle, Roser Communications.

Businesses/Organizations: Adirondack Bank & NYSTEC

As a special award on the 15th anniversary of the Follow the Leader awards, we will bestow a Lifetime Achievement Award to recently retired U.S. Congressman Richard Hanna for his work and leadership in the Mohawk Valley.

Individuals and organizations will be honored for their exemplary leadership in the workplace and community. This year’s Follow the Leader Awards Dinner, presented by NYSTEC, will be held Wednesday, March 22nd at the Radisson Hotel, 200 Genesee Street, Utica, beginning with cocktails at 5:30pm. Laura Casemento, Utica College President, will be the evening’s keynote speaker. Mark your calendar and plan to join us as we honor this great slate of community leaders; more information to follow in the coming week.

Event information can be found shortly on the LMV website at www.leadershipmohawkvalley.net . If you are interested in event sponsorship opportunities or would like to place an ad or congratulatory message in the evening’s program book, please email info@leadershipmohawkvalley.net for more information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

