“A Savory Celebration” ushers in new traditions for sixth annual ‘Spring Frolic’ to benefit Friends of Rogers

“A Savory Celebration” ushers in new traditions for sixth annual ‘Spring Frolic’ to benefit Friends of Rogers Friends of Rogers will host its sixth annual Spring Frolic fundraising event for Rogers Environmental Education Center March 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.

New this year, the event will be “A Savory Celebration,” held at Magros Banquet Hall in Sherburne, with favorite culinary venues presenting signature offerings throughout the evening’s festivities. Confirmed participants include: A Moveable Feast by O’Connors, Brackel Bar & Grille, Clyde’s Little Red Barn, FoJo Beans, Gilligan’s, Hamilton Whole Foods, Jewett’s Cheese House, Michaels Fine Food & Spirits, and Plate & Pallet.

Featured chef for the evening will be Adam Coleman, Culinary Director/Executive Chef with Clear Path for Veterans. Chef Adam served in the infantry (3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment), seeing combat in Iraq in 2003, 2004, and 2006. After leaving the service, he attended the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. With his guidance, Veterans are prepared for successful careers in the culinary industry. Chef Adam was recently featured as a competitor in the special 2016 Thanksgiving episode of the Food Network show and Chopped.

“In celebration of our sixth annual Spring Frolic, we wanted to present something out-of- the-ordinary,” said executive director Simon Solomon. “Thanks to Magros Banquet Hall, we’re able to move this event closer to Rogers Center and offer an eclectic mix of delicious local flavors.”

‘Jenni & Tom’ will provide live music and Best Eye will offer a unique “Green Carpet” experience, complete with photo opportunities featuring ‘celebrity’ Rogers Center personalities.

A highlight of this year’s festivities will be special recognition of Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, an award-wining author, ecologist, and educator who is a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor with the College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.

Spring Frolic is the primary fundraising event for Friends of Rogers, attracting nearly 200 community supporters. Proceeds raised from the event fund over 5% of the organization’s annual operating budget, allowing Friends of Rogers to continue providing outstanding educational opportunities that excite, inspire, and motivate people of all ages to enjoy, understand, appreciate, and protect our natural environment.

Pre-registration commitments made by March 24 are $49 per person. Event reservations made after that date increase to $58 per person. Space is limited, so be sure to make reservations as soon as possible by calling (607) 674-4733.

A non-profit organization, Friends of Rogers has managed Rogers Environmental Education Center since state funding closed operations at the end of 2010. In the years since, Rogers Center has evolved into the region’s premier eco-tourist destination and environmental resource, serving more than 13,000 visitors each year.

