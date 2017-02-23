Chamber names Fidelis Care business of the month February 2017

The Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce has named Fidelis Care Business of the Month for February.

As a faith-based, mission-driven health plan, Fidelis Care offers quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life, including products available through NY State of Health: The Official Health Plan Marketplace. With more than 1.5 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care was founded on the belief that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance.

Fidelis Care maintains regional offices in Albany, Buffalo, New York City, Rochester, and Syracuse, along with 19 community offices, including one in Utica. The Utica Community Office, located at 209 Elizabeth Street, which serves the Oneida area, opened in December 2016 to help current and prospective members with any questions they have – from renewing their coverage, and reviewing health insurance product choices, to applying for enrollment.

For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

The Member of the Month program is part of an ongoing effort by the Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce to honor a deserving member business each month for their contribution to the quality of life and economy of our community.

Photo attached: Chamber Board member Sharon Taylor, Chamber presents Lindsay Gulla, Fidelis Care Community Relations Specialist with the Business of the month Award. Photo by Royale Scuderi

