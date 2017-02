COLUMN: The U.S. needs a national paid family leave program Schneiderman introduces comprehensive bill to protect, expand New York voting rights » Altmann, Team Switzerland earn 2018 Olympic bid Colgate Freshman Leads Swiss National Team To Perfect 3-0 Record at 2018 Olympic Qualifers Livia Altmann (Arosa, Switzerland) and the Switzerland National Team qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea with a perfect 3-0 record at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament this past weekend. FreshmanAltmann (Arosa, Switzerland) and the Switzerland National Team qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea with a perfect 3-0 record at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament this past weekend. The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held from Feb. 9-25. Altmann served as the team captain for the Swiss at this weekend’s tournament and has been a captain of the Swiss National Team for the past two seasons. On Thursday, Feb. 9 the team faced Denmark and came away with a 6-1 victory. They then played Norway on Feb. 11 and earned a 4-1 win. In the final game of the qualification round, Switzerland went up against the Czech Republic to secure the Olympic spot. They won 4-1 to finish the weekend sweep. Switzerland has now qualified for five straight Olympics dating back to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Women’s ice hockey was first played as an Olympic sport in 1998 in Nagano, Japan. Altmann previously won the bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics with Team Switzerland and will be looking to bring back more hardware in 2018. This season, Altmann has recorded five points on two goals and three assists through 28 games with the Raiders. All of her points have been tallied in ECAC Hockey play and her two goals have both been game-winners. Colgate is back in action on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. when they host the nationally ranked No. 3 Clarkson Golden Knights at Class of 1965 arena before taking on the nationally ranked No. 5 St. Lawrence Saints at 3 p.m. the following afternoon. Saturday’s game against St. Lawrence will be televised on Time Warner Cable Sports. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month February 2017 (264) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)