Altmann, Team Switzerland earn 2018 Olympic bid

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held from Feb. 9-25.
Altmann served as the team captain for the Swiss at this weekend’s tournament and has been a captain
On Thursday, Feb. 9 the team faced Denmark and came away with a 6-1 victory. They then played Norway on Feb. 11 and earned a 4-1 win. In the final game of the qualification round, Switzerland went up against the Czech Republic to secure the Olympic spot. They won 4-1 to finish the weekend sweep. Switzerland has now qualified for five straight Olympics dating back to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Women’s ice hockey was first played as an Olympic sport in 1998 in Nagano, Japan.
Altmann previously won the bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics with Team Switzerland and will be looking to bring back more hardware in 2018.
This season, Altmann has recorded five points on two goals and three assists through 28 games with the Raiders. All of her points have been tallied in ECAC Hockey play and her two goals have both been game-winners.
Colgate is back in action on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. when they host the nationally ranked No. 3 Clarkson Golden Knights at Class of 1965 arena before taking on the nationally ranked No. 5 St. Lawrence Saints at 3 p.m. the following afternoon. Saturday’s game against St. Lawrence will be televised on Time Warner Cable Sports.
