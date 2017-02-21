State police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 12 in Remsen

At 7:36 a.m., State Police in Remsen were called to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle accident on State Route 12 near the intersection of Dustin Road.

State Police Investigators and Collision Reconstruction Unit members have determined that a blue Chevrolet Cavalier operated by Melvyn C. Smith, 43, of Camden, was traveling northbound on State Route 12 behind a white Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Michael E. Bartlett, 21, of Sauquoit.

As Bartlett slowed to turn right onto Dustin Road, Smith struck Bartlett’s vehicle in the left rear bumper. Both vehicles spun out of control and exited the roadway off the east shoulder. Smith’s vehicle overturned and struck a telephone pole, where the vehicle caught on fire.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bartlett was treated for minor injuries at the scene by Prospect Ambulance and released. He was ticketed for driving with a suspended license, however, it was not a contributing factor to the crash.

The northbound lanes of State Route 12 between Bethel Road and Dustin Road were closed for several hours during the investigation, but have since reopened.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Remsen, Forestport, and Barneveld Fire Departments, and Prospect Ambulance.

The investigation is continuing into the events leading up to the collision.

