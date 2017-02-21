Oneida man arrested on welfare fraud, grand larceny charges

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Francis W. Dieteman, 38, of Oneida, and charged him with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing (class E felony), fourth-degree grand larceny (class E felony) and fourth-degree welfare fraud (class E felony).

It is alleged that Dieteman fraudulently filed public assistance paperwork with the Madison County Department of Social Services when he failed to report his total earned income from his computer business. As a result, Dieteman received $5,029 in public assistance that he was not entitled to receive.

Dieteman was issued appearance tickets directing him to appear at Lenox Town Court Feb. 28, 2017, to answer the charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

