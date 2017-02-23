Raiders Complete Historic Academic Fall Semester

Colgate Student-Athletes Produce 3.25 Average GPA, Top Overall Colgate Student Body

Colgate student-athletes for the first time exceeded the grade-point average of the overall Colgate student body during the fall 2016 semester.

Colgate’s student-athletes take to heart their roles as valued members of the university community, balancing academic and athletic requirements to excel in both areas. The average GPA of Colgate student-athletes has risen in each of the last five years, and has done so at a rate higher than the overall student body.

That continued commitment to academic greatness is unmistakable after fall grades revealed an average student-athlete GPA of exactly 3.25, which surpassed the average GPA of the total student body for the first time.

Record Number of Student-Athletes Honored

Individually, Colgate student-athletes set new highs in the fall 2016 semester. A total of 331, or 55 percent of the entire Colgate student-athlete pool, earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the just completed term. There were 24 student-athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

And 293 (48 percent) made the Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.3 or higher, another new high for Colgate student-athletes.

A new category this semester – the Dean’s List with Distinction, requiring a 3.6 GPA or better – included 143 (24 percent) Raider student-athletes.

Twenty-three of Colgate’s 25 varsity teams sported combined GPAs of 3.0 or better.

