Dave Ruch (rhymes with Duck) at CPL

March’s Canalside Talk with David Ruch

The Canalside Talk for March will host performer, historian and researcher, Dave Ruch. Ruch will give a special program entitled “A Mule Named Sal” Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m., at the Canastota Public Library. The program is for audiences of all ages!

In this lecture, Dave Ruch explores music from canal diggers, barge workers, immigrants, lake sailors, mule drivers, canal boat captains, and yes, professional songwriters who all contributed to the musical and cultural life surrounding the canal.

With some live instrumental music on banjo, bones, spoons, washboard, jaw harp, mandolin and more, Ruch presents a highly engaging program of stories, history and anecdotes about life on “Clinton’s Ditch” and the importance of the Erie Canal to the growth of New York City and the nation.

This program, which is free and open to the public, is made possible through the support of the New York Council for the Humanities’ Public Scholars program and the coordinated efforts of the Canal Town Museum and the Canastota Public Library.

Dave Ruch is a special musician who sings and plays music for all ages on an intriguing assortment of instruments. His concerts are characterized by a warm rapport with the audience, excellent musicianship, enlightening historical tidbits and just the right amount of humor. A professional musician and educator based in Buffalo, Dave Ruch gives over two hundred concerts and workshops each year for schools, libraries, music festivals, historical societies, museums and community events both at home and abroad.

The Canal Town Museum and the Canastota Public Library have worked for many years to provide local historical programs to the public in this Canalside Talk format.

