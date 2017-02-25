How to Make a Butter Lamb

On Saturday, March 25, the Utica Public Library will host “How to Make a Butter Lamb” at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Music Room of the library.

Four sessions are now being offered this year due to the amount of public response. If one session is filled, patrons have three others to choose from. Learn how to sculpt beautiful butter lambs in the Polish tradition for your holiday table. It’s fun and easy, and anyone can learn.

The library will provide the butter and all supplies. The program is free to the public. Registration is required; call the library at 315.735.2279 or visit uticapubliclibrary.org. Sessions fill quickly.

Registration opens Feb. 25.

