Crop Congress March 15 at Empire Tractor

The 2017 Madison County Crop Congress will be taking place on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Empire Tractor, Route 20, Cazenovia, and is sponsored by Empire Tractor and CCE of Madison County.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., followed by speakers, including Don Nelson from DEC, Mike Hunter from NNY Regional Ag Team – Field Crops Specialist, Joe Lawrence a Dairy Forage Systems Specialist from Pro-Dairy at Cornell, Michael Dennis from Growmarkfs, and Julie Hansen from the Cornell Forage Breeding Project.

Preregistration is required. Please contact Allie at Empire Tractor at 315-655-8146. Please bring your NYS Pesticide Applicator ID to receive credits. Two NYSDEC recertification credits will be available. Participants must arrive on time and remain for the entire course to receive a course certificate.

