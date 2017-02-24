Schneiderman issues statement on recent deportation orders

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman on recent deportation orders issued by President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security

“President Trump does not have the legal authority to unilaterally transform state and local police officers into federal immigration enforcement agents. As the legal guidance issued by my office in January makes clear, state and local law enforcement agencies cannot be forced to participate in President Trump’s destructive and ill-advised deportation policies.

“No one is better at keeping New York neighborhoods safe than the local law enforcement agencies that do so every single day. As we have learned from local law enforcement agencies across the country—including NYPD, which polices the safest big city in the country—effective policing depends on building and maintaining trust with the individuals and communities these officers serve. That trust is undercut by draconian deportation policies that place divisive political agendas and flashy rhetoric over proven law enforcement strategies.

“I am pleased that local governments across New York state, including Rochester, Syracuse, and many others, continue to analyze and pursue policies that are consistent with localities’ rights under the law, and that advance smart, proven law enforcement strategies to keep our communities safe. My office will continue to be a resource for all New York local governments and law enforcement agencies that wish to consider these proven and effective strategies that help keep New Yorkers safe.”

Last month, Attorney General Schneiderman issued legal guidance for “sanctuary” jurisdictions, providing local governments and law enforcement agencies with legal tools to protect their immigrant communities.

