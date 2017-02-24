2017 Dairy Day Addresses Getting Cows Pregnant

The Central New York Dairy and Field Crops Team of Cornell Cooperative Extension will be hosting the 2017 Dairy Day on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. at the Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown.
The cost will be $30 which includes a buffet lunch. Registration is required. Register online with a credit card at https://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/ or by mailing your check to CCE Herkimer County, 5657 State Route 5, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Registration must be received by noon on Friday, March 10.
A trade show begins at 10 am. Presentation topics include: “Understanding the Basics of Dairy Reproduction to Improve Management,” and “What is the Latest Repro research Telling Us? How to Proceed with a Successful Strategy” presented by Julio O. Giordano, DVM, MS, PhD; “Nutrition’s Impact & Influence on Reproduction” presented by Thomas R. Overton, PhD. Both presenters are from Cornell University.
This program qualifies for 2 Professional Animal Scientist (PAS) Continuing Education Credits from the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists (ARPAS) office in Illinois. Please call (315) 866-7920 if you have any questions.
