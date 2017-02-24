Free Hatha Yoga Classes at Utica Library

The Utica Public Library is offering Hatha Yoga with Kristy Caruso on Mondays, April 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 6:30 p.m. Hatha Yoga is a practical philosophy that incorporates physical postures, breathwork and meditation to bring balance and harmony to the mind/body.

This ancient science of wellness and peace is appropriate and beneficial to all ages. This three-class program is an introductory course that is free to the public and open to all adult ages and skill levels.

Please bring your own mat. To register please call the library at 735-2279 or sign up online at uticapubliclibrary.org. Registration begins on Friday, March 3 at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited. The classes will be offered again in September 2017.

