Oneida Police Department news

On Wednesday evening, Feb. 22, 2017, the Oneida City Police and Oneida City Fire Departments were summoned to Lenox Ave. near the intersection with West Street, for a reported personal injury motor vehicle accident.

Upon the arrival of police units, it was found that an elderly female pedestrian had been struck while crossing Lenox Avenue. The elderly female was seriously injured and was being given CPR and other first aid measures by passersby’s who had stopped to help.

The victim was subsequently treated by members of the Oneida Fire Department and Vineall Ambulance. She was transported to the Oneida Health Care Center Emergency Room, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim is identified as Joyce L. Eberlein, 81, of Lenox Avenue, Oneida.

It has been determined that Eberlein was walking northbound crossing Lenox Avenue, approximately at its intersection with West St., when she was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet being operated by Richard J. Leahey, age 68, of 442 Broad St., Oneida. Leahey was operating his vehicle eastbound on Lenox Ave. at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed against the operator of the vehicle at this time. Charges may be pending upon completion of the accident investigation.

Members of the Oneida Police Department were assisted at the scene by members of the Madison County Sheriffs’ Department and the New York State Police accident reconstruction team.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

