Oswego County teen arrested on rape charge

State Police charged Dakota L. Bertges, age 19, from 44 State Route 104B Mexico, with Rape 1st degree, a class B felony.

On Feb. 22, 2017, Troopers and Investigators with the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Hastings were called to a sexual abuse complaint in Parish. Subsequent to investigation, Dakota L. Bertges, age 19, from 44 State Route 104B Mexico, was charged with Rape 1st Degree for having sexual intercourse with a victim under thirteen years old.

Bertges was arraigned in the Town of Parish and remanded to the Oswego County Justice Center in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to return to court on February 28, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

