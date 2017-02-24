Oswego County teen arrested on rape charge

State Police charged Dakota L. Bertges, age 19, from 44 State Route 104B Mexico, with Rape 1st degree, a class B felony.
On Feb. 22, 2017, Troopers and Investigators with the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Hastings were called to a sexual abuse complaint in Parish. Subsequent to investigation, Dakota L. Bertges, age 19, from 44 State Route 104B Mexico, was charged with Rape 1st Degree for having sexual intercourse with a victim under thirteen years old.
Bertges was arraigned in the Town of Parish and remanded to the Oswego County Justice Center in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to return to court on February 28, 2017.
