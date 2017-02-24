Utica Man arrested for possession of heroin

On Feb. 21, 2017, New York State Police – Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) Central arrested, 51-year-old, Ronald Miller for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class “B” felony.

This arrest is the result of an on-going investigation into heroin being sold in in the Utica Area. A search warrant was executed at Miller’s residence located at 706 Blandina Street, 2nd Floor in the City of Utica. Investigators seized heroin and packaging materials used in the sale of heroin. Miller was arraigned in the City of Utica and remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $7500 cash bail.

