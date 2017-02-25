KEYS Program’s “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve Day” is Feb. 28

Who will you “wear your heart” for?

Dear friends;

We have just one week to go until the KEYS Program’s annual “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve Day” happening February 28th. We have had such a wonderful response this year! So far there are 524 people in 7 states who will be “wearing their hearts on their sleeve” for our KEYS kids…and we still have a week to go!

It’s not too late to purchase your hearts to get them in time for the big day! Each heart sticker is just $2 and has room for you to write in the name of a friend or loved one that you want to honor. ♥

Just swing by our website at www.thekeysprogram.org to purchase your hearts on-line OR contact us at 315-363-6446 keysprogram@msn.com to place your order TODAY!

Thank you for all you do to help us deliver music, hope and smiles to children impacted by cancer.

Be sure to take a photo of you or your group wearing your hearts together and post it on social media with the hashtag #keysprogram so we can share it with our KEYS families near and far! Their hearts will be so full knowing YOU are thinking of them

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

