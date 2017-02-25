Oneida Police Department blotter Stirpe: Middle-class families need tax relief now » Oneida Public Library calendar of events February 26—April 1 February 27

Tax Help for Seniors

Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12.

February 28 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. February 28 OPL Board Meeting Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. The Board of Trustees of Oneida Public Library will hold its next regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. in the library’s Local History Room, 220 Broad St., Oneida. The public is invited to attend. The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped. February 28

Board Candidates and Budget Hearing

Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees invites the public to the library’s Meeting Room to meet the candidates for election to the Board’s two open seats as well as to discuss the library’s proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at the OPL from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. March 1 Tax Help for Seniors Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 1 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. March 1 Family Story Hour: Time-out with the UC B-ball Team Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Members of Utica College’s basketball team join pre-schoolers, elementary-school students, their parents and guardians for stories, fun, games and snacks. March 2 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. March 4 Family Super Saturday: Kids Cooking Challenge Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Families with children 2-years old up to 9 are invited to join OPL’s Megan Gillander in welcoming special guest Chef Jim Burdick of Napoleon’s Cafe, who will conduct a cooking lesson for kids. All materials and equipment will be provided. March 4 Crocheting for Beginners Saturday at 1:00 p.m. In a free four-session class, Tari Timmer will teach beginners the basics of crocheting, including how to make seven different stitches and to read patterns. Registration at the OPL is required. March 6 Tax Help for Seniors Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 7 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. March 7 Oneida Library Election Tuesday, 12 noon to 9:00 p.m. Registered voters in Oneida Public Library Special Library District can vote for candidates for two open seats on the OPL Board of Trustees and vote on the Board’s proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18. March 8 Tax Help for Seniors Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 8 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. March 8 After-school Science: Constellations Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Elementary-school students can start learning about the stars by creating the constellations out of marshmallows and pretzel sticks. March 8 Family Story Hour Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills. March 9 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. March 9 Rattlin’ Bog Band Concert Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Rattlin’ Bog Band will appear at the OPL for a free concert of Irish songs and tunes. The band features Joe Rowlands on vocals and accordion, Rick Kincaid on vocals and guitar, Bill Fahy on mandolin and Amanda Stranney on fiddle. March 11 Crocheting for Beginners, Class 2 Saturday at 1:00 p.m. In a free four-session class, Tari Timmer will teach beginners the basics of crocheting, including how to make seven different stitches and to read patterns. Registration at the OPL is required. March 13 Tax Help for Seniors Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 13 and 14 AARP’S Driver Safety Program Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. An AARP-trained instructor offers a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455. March 14 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. March 15 Tax Help for Seniors Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 15 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. March 15 Senior Companion Coffee Hour Wednesday at 10 a.m. Senior services personnel at InterFaith Works invite adults 55 years of age and older to a coffee hour to learn about Senior Companions, a volunteer opportunity to help seniors remain independent, active and sociable. March 15 Teen Coffee House Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Ninth- to twelfth-graders can turn the OPL into an artist’s studio. Materials and snacks provided. March 15

Family Story Hour

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills.

March 16 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. March 17 Friends’ Spring Book Sale Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friends of the Oneida Public Library offer at bargain prices the best of donated books, from current bestsellers to rare finds. All proceeds benefit the OPL. March 18 Friends’ Spring Book Sale Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friends of the Oneida Public Library offer at bargain prices the best of donated books, from current bestsellers to rare finds. All proceeds benefit the OPL. March 18 Crocheting for Beginners, Class 3 Saturday at 1:00 p.m. In a free four-session class, Tari Timmer will teach beginners the basics of crocheting, including how to make seven different stitches and to read patterns. Registration at the OPL is required. March 20 Tax Help for Seniors Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 20 Friends Meeting Monday at 6:00 p.m. Friends of the Oneida Public Library will hold a meeting in the OPL’s Meeting Room. New members are welcome. March 21 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. March 22 Tax Help for Seniors Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 22 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. March 22 Pushing the Limits Book Club Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. In the third session of Pushing the Limits, Prof. Jen Herzog guides the discussion on Erik Larson’s “Thunderstruck” and the human need to connect with the world. Registration required. March 22 Family Story Hour: Game Night Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Board games are back for family fun. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts a Game Night for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians. The library’s new board games will be on hand, but families are encouraged to bring their own games and share them with others. March 23 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. March 25 The Road to the 19th Amendment, Part 1 Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Historian and popular lecturer Tom Henry returns to the OPL to reveal the political saga leading up to the woman suffrage amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920 and its fateful consequences. March 25 Crocheting for Beginners, Class 4 Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Tari Timmer concludes her crocheting class with a practical lesson in making a hotpad and a pillow casing. March 27 Tax Help for Seniors Monday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 28 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Preschool children with their parents or guardians will enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplay, crafts and stories in an early-literacy program led by Megan Gillander. March 29 Tax Help for Seniors Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon IRS certified volunteers under the auspices of Cornell Co-operative Extension will provide free tax help and electronic filing to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors should bring all their pertinent tax documents and last year’s return with them. Tax Help at the OPL continues Monday and Wednesday mornings through April 12. March 29 Tech Help Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. March 29 Family Story Hour Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander hosts an evening story hour for young children 2 years of age on up to second-graders and their parents or guardians, complete with stories, games and fun activities to engage children’s imaginations and stimulate their language skills. March 30 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. Preschool children and their parents or guardians can enjoy an early-literacy program of stories, songs, crafts and activities with Megan Gillander. April 1 The Road to the 19th Amendment, Part 2 Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Historian and popular lecturer Tom Henry returns to the OPL to reveal the political saga leading up to the woman suffrage amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920 and its fateful consequences. Share this: Email

