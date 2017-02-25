Oneida Police Department blotter

On February 10, 2017, William P. Brophy, 23, 214 Brooks St. Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

On February 15, 2017, Ronald J. Smith, 55, 597 Shells Bush Rd., Herkimer, was arrested on arrest warrants charging him with 4 counts of burglary in the third degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held pending total bail in the amount of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

On February 15, 2017, Jason R. Fogg, 40, of 526 Stone St. was issued an appearance ticket for having an unlicensed dog.

On February 16, 2017, Jodi A. Faber, 32, 121 W. Elm St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with menacing in the third degree, strangulation in the second degree and harassment in the second degree. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

On February 16, 2017, Jared S. Jakubowski, 23, 443 Stone St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, endangering the welfare of a child, assault in the third degree and 2 counts of harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

On February 17, 2017, Daniel Passiouk, 25, 104 N. Main St., Oneida was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered to re-appear at a future date for further court proceedings.

On February 17, 2017, Joel M. Emerson, 24, 321 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with unlawful possession of marihuana and was arrested on a bench warrant for disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $100 bail.

On February 18, 2017, Alexandra C. Wright, 18, 435 Sconondoa St., Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for possession of alcohol being less than 21 and possession with intent to consume alcohol in a public place.

On February 19, 2017, a 17 year old male was charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree and criminal obstruction of breathing.

On February 17, 2017, Heather L. Riley, 43, 5100 Highbridge St., Fayetteville was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On February 17, 2017, Michael L. Loetz, 47, 7113 New Yorker Ave., Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree.

On February 22, 2017, Brandon T. Spaven, 18, 5526 Old Oneida Rd., Rome, was charged with drivers view obstructed and unlawful possession of marihuana.

On February 17, 2017, Anthony E. Green, 34, 223 Gladwell Ave., Oneida was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released pending further court action.

On February 22, 2017, George M. Cummings, 64, 115 W. Campbell Ave., Sherrill, was issued an appearance ticket for unlicensed dog.

On February 23, 2017, David C. Saya, 28, 318 Tower St., Waterville, was charged with having inadequate stop lamps and aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.

