March 1 – Library Advocacy Day in Albany

On Wednesday, March 1, library advocates from all regions of New York State will convene at the State Capital in Albany to rally against Governor Cuomo’s decrease in state funding to libraries and stress the importance of libraries in their communities.

The Central New York Library Resources Council (CLRC) is chartering a bus and scheduling appointments with state legislators representing Oneida, Madison, Herkimer and Onondaga counties.

Librarians, trustees, patrons and students from the Utica and Syracuse areas will participate in Library Advocacy Day to show their support and discuss their concerns about the future of libraries.

The Central New York Library Resources Council is a library consortium comprised of academic libraries, hospital, corporate, law and other special libraries, and the school and public library systems in Onondaga, Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties.

For more information, visit CLRC.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

