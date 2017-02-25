What’s new at America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk

Runners, walkers, and Expo visitors will see a few changes at this year’s America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk. Heart Weekend is coming up on Friday, March 3rd and Saturday, March 4th at Utica College. Here is a look at what’s new and different this year:

The Healthy For Good Expo on Friday, March 3rd has new hours this year: 9am-7pm.

has new hours this year: . Parking will be available for the Healthy For Good Expo at 125 Business Park Drive in Utica and the Ramada Inn in New Hartford. Free shuttle buses will be available throughout the Expo.

A new event on Friday is the Kids Heart Challenge obstacle course, sponsored by AmeriCU Credit Union, being held at Valley Gymnastics after the Expo at 7pm. Parents can register their kids during the Expo, or at Valley Gymnastics starting at 6:30pm.

The three and five mile runs on Saturday, March 3rd will start at Utica College. The runs will follow the same course as the three and five mile walks. Both runs will start together at 9:20am.

The WIBX Heart Telethon, sponsored by Slocum-Dickson Medical Group, P.L.L.C.; WKTV Heart Radiothon, sponsored by UFCW Local One; 30K run; Have a Heart Half Marathon; and the three and five mile walks will return as usual.

For more information on America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk visit www.uticaheartrunwalk.org or call (315) 580-3964. Follow along on social media with #HeartRunWalk. Find the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association on Facebook and Twitter at @HeartCNY and on Instagram at @AHANewYork.

America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk 2017 is locally sponsored by signature sponsor NYCM Insurance; local sponsors Scalzo, Zogby and Wittig, Inc. Insurance; MetLife & MetLife Foundation; Carbone Auto Group; AmeriCU Credit Union, and Planet Fitness. It is sponsored nationally by SUBWAY® Restaurants. America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk Weekend’s fundraising goal is $1,110,825. A minimum amount of $30 in pledges for participants 16 years and older is required at registration to participate in the Heart Run & Walk. For more information on America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk 2017, please contact the American Heart Association at 315.580.3964 or visit www.uticaheartrunwalk.org.

