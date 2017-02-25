Take a “Night Hike” with Friends of Rogers

Join Friends of Rogers on March 11 for a guided night hike during an evening trek through one of the many trails at Rogers Center in Sherburne. Beginning at 6 p.m., after the sun sets, participants will use their senses to explore nature from a new perspective, conducting simple experiments that demonstrate how well humans are able to navigate without light. Depending on weather conditions, complimentary snowshoes will be used for this excursion.

“Hiking at night is a completely different experience from hiking the same trail in daylight,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “The darkness can disguise familiar features, depth perception becomes an adventure, and nocturnal animal friends share the forest with you.”

This guided night hike will begin at the Visitor Center on State Route 80 in Sherburne; those needing to may use the adjacent parking lot, and the Center is accessible.

Pre-registration is required by noon on March 10 at $4 for members or $6 for not-yet- members; call (607) 674-4733 or email env.educator@FriendsofRogers.org for more details.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages.

