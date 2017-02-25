Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, March 7th at 10:30 am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Joan Ford. Special music time to follow. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Tuesday, March 7th from 4:30-6pm – Community Art Reception

Everything from paintings and pen and ink drawings to mixed media sculpture, woodworking, photography, and more are currently on display at the Hamilton Public Library! Come celebrate the creative talents of the many local artists featured in this year’s Community Art Show with a free, public reception. Refreshments will be served by the Friends of the Library.

With warmer weather on the way and spring right around the corner, thoughts turn to new beginnings. New beginnings are on the way for our Library staff too, as Cathi Brewer has recently accepted a new job opportunity closer to home and will be leaving her position at the Library. Cathi has been a wonderful member of our team and an asset to our Library and the greater community. We’ll look forward to seeing her on occasion as she will stay on as a substitute. We certainly wish her all the best!

Do you enjoy working with people of all ages? Do you have an interest in learning about emerging technologies? Do you have a dynamic personality and do you creatively develop programs and events? We are currently offering a unique dual-position employment opportunity that might be right for you! This combined position champions customer service, promotes and supports the use of digital resources, develops and maintains strong community connections, and upholds our role as a vital and highly visible community center. This 20 hour per week dual employment opportunity includes routinely scheduled shifts and flexibly scheduled hours and includes daytime, evening, and weekend hours. The wage range for this position is $12-$15/hour, dependent upon present skill level and experience. If you are interested in this dual employment opportunity or a specific portion of it, we encourage you to apply. For further details about these positions, requirements, and application instructions, please refer to the information in the employment section of our website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information, visit http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books .

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

