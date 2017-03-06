Kiwanis Donates Life Saving Pediatric Trauma Kit

Representatives from the Kiwanis Club of Clinton donated a life-saving pediatric trauma kit to Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps during a ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
The kit includes life-saving equipment that is specifically designed for children said Jason Tiffin, captain for recruitment and development at COCVAC. And with the addition of a sixth ambulance in January, due to the expansion into Southern Oneida County, the kit will see immediate use on one of the ambulances.
As a growing agency, COCVAC is also looking for new volunteers. Those interested are urged to visit AmbulanceVolunteers.com to find out more information, including how to receive Education and Certification as an EMT for free by volunteering with COCVAC.
The Kiwanis Club of Clinton is a service organization devoted to helping children. In addition to donating life saving trauma kits, the Kiwanis Club awards college scholarships, sends children to summer camps, provides a park for Little League baseball and AYSO soccer, and funds other projects to help children in our community.
The club also sponsors blood drives for the Red Cross and an annual prayer breakfast. The club welcome new members to join them and meets for dinner and fellowship on Tuesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. For more details, contact President Don Neil at dtneil16@gmail.com.
