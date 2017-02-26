Jordan Anderson (West Edmeston) and Haley Kilmartin (Fort Plain) repeat NEAC All-Conference honors

The North Eastern Athletic Conference office announced Thursday its 2016-17 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team selections, naming Morrisville State College guards Jordan Anderson (West Edmeston) and Haley Kilmartin (Fort Plain) to its first and third team, respectively.

Anderson got the nod with first team accolades for a second straight season, as voted by conference coaches, following a stellar senior season.

Known for her tenacity on both ends of the court, Anderson wrapped up the regular season campaign leading Morrisville State back to the NEAC Championship Tournament for a third time in her career starting all 25 contests.

The senior point guard collected 338 points on the season, 117 of which came from the free throw line, while dishing out 185 assists and adding 85 steals on the defensive end of the court to her tallies on the year.

Playing nearly every minute of every contest (35.7 mpg), Anderson ranks third overall in the conference in free throws (117), 16th in points (338), 18th in points per game (13.5), 11th in free throw percentage (73.1) and is first in assists (185) and second overall in steals (85). She holds several top 25 rankings within the NCAA, Division III, including 2nd in assists, 3rd in assists per game (7.6), 25th in steals and 24th in steals per game (3.4).

She posted a single game high 28 points against Lancaster Bible and added 26 in the win over SUNY Poly, while collecting three double-doubles, including with a 15 assist outing against Keuka. Five times on the season she recorded 10+ assists per game, and wrote her name into the Mustang record books with 6 all-time records.

Anderson was a first team All-Conference selection at guard a year ago, and was the NEAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman.

Kilmartin received third team honors for a second time in her career, assisting Morrisville State back to the NEAC Championship Tournament behind her performance on the court during her junior season.

An offensive threat to all teams, the junior posted 338 points across the season to average 13.5 per game. Forty-four of her buckets came from beyond the arc, including 10 in the win over Cazenovia where Kilmartin set a new single game record for the most three’s in a game for Morrisville.

She is currently ranked in several categories in the NEAC, including 11th in 3-point field goals, 10th in free throw percentage (76.1), 15th in steals (53), 16th in points and 18th in points per game. Her single game efforts against Cazenovia garnered her NEAC Player of the Week and D3hoops.com Team of the Week accolades earlier this season.

She was a third team All-Conference selection at guard last season.

Morrisville State is making their third straight appearance in the conference tournament, advancing to the semifinal round for the third time.

