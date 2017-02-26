Madison County Health Department March Flu and Immunization Clinics

Please bring your health insurance card, most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org.
All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.
- March 3 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am
- March 8 (Wednesday) from 9:00-11:00 am
- March 10 (Friday) from 12:30-3:30 pm
- March 17 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am
- March 24 (Friday) from 12:30-3:30 pm
- March 31 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am
