“Art for Kids” Program Series Continues at the Cazenovia Public Library

Children ages 8-14 are invited to the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room on Friday, March 10th at 1:30 pm for “In the Jungle with Rousseau” — an exploration into the life and art of Henri Rousseau. During the program, participants will learn about the French painter’s unique artistic style, examine his work, and have the opportunity to create their own Rousseau-inspired jungle collage and miniature terrarium.

Henri Rousseau (1844-1910) was a French Post-Impressionist painter who worked in the style of Naïve or Primitive art. Largely self-taught, Rousseau’s style reflected his lack of academic training, with its absence of correct-proportions, one-point perspective, and use of sharp and unnatural colors. The artist’s best-known paintings depict wild jungle scenes, inspired not by first-hand experience, but by stories, illustrations in children’s books, zoos and botanical gardens, and taxidermy wild animals. Although critics ridiculed Rousseau’s amateurish technique and unusual compositions, modern artists like Pablo Picasso admired his mysterious and eccentric work. Today, Henri Rousseau is recognized as a self-taught artistic genius whose work influenced generations of avant-garde painters.

All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to ensure program quality. Call or stop by the Library to reserve a spot.

Participants will qualify for the chance to win a beautiful art set donated by a good friend of the Library. The kit contains 178 pieces, including colored markers, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, oil pastels, acrylic paint tubes, and much more—all arranged in a beautiful wooden case with adjustable trays.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

