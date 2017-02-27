Hannaford Fundraiser for Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance

Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the local nonprofit Ambulance Agency, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of March.

This exciting program has been designed to support local nonprofits like COCVAC. For every blue Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag with the good karma message purchased at the Clinton Hannaford, COCVAC will receive a $1 donation toward its Fund Drive in order to help continue its mission of providing 24/7 ambulance service out of its three stations in Clark Mills, Whitesboro, and Waterville.

“As the cost of supplies, maintenance, and training continues to rise, fundraisers such as these go a long way to offset the cost of medical care for our community.” said Steven Dizura, Chief of EMS. As a private nonprofit corporation, COCVAC does not receive tax dollars, county, state or federal funding to support operational expenses.

COCVAC has a goal of raising $50,000 as a part of its annual Fund Drive. To learn more about COCVAC or to donate to the ambulance visit www.cocvac.org.

For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit www.hannaford.bags4mycause.com or www.facebook.com/hhbagprogram.

