Schneiderman issues statement of Trump’s rescission of transgender student protections

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement:

“President Trump’s decision to rescind anti-discrimination protections for transgender students is yet another cruel move by an administration committed to divisive policies that roll back the clock on civil rights.

Transgender individuals deserve to live in dignity, without fear of bullying or discrimination.

I will do whatever it takes to protect transgender and all LGBTQ New Yorkers, no matter what happens in Washington. That’s why my office will ensure that Title IX and New York’s own civil rights protections are enforced — because policies that ensure equality also promote safe and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities, benefiting everyone.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

