Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program seeks donations

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club, Literacy Coalition/HOC & the Neighbourhood Center, along with several other Rotary Clubs have been partners in sending books into the homes of children in Herkimer & Oneida Counties since 2015.

Currently there are 331 youngsters in the Herkimer County district enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library brings books to children’s homes. From birth until they turn five years old, children enrolled in the program will receive a new, age-appropriate book mailed to their home each month.

By the time they enter kindergarten, children will have their own library of books and be more prepared to enter school and become readers.

A total of 1563 children are enrolled overall and more than 28,000 books have already been distributed.

The Imagination Library was created to address the lack of fundamental literacy skills in preparation for kindergarten. The actual cost to provide this program to the community is approximately $35 per child, per year.

This tax deductible donation to the Neighbourhood Center, DPIL program will help us continue to grow.

For more information on donating, contact Mohawk Valley Rotary at facebook.com/mohawkvalley.rotaryclub.com.

