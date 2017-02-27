Rally for Trump

At noon Saturday, March 4, volunteers from across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York will hold another peaceful march and rally at historic Fort Stanwix in Rome to honor traditional American values and to support President Trump in making America great again.

This continues a year of grassroots open meetings, rallies, and events by Mohawk Valley/CNY volunteers, who helped Trump win the presidential election in Oneida County last November.

MV/CNY Volunteers are organizing this event in association with the Spirit of America, Main Street Patriots national advocacy network.

Participants will gather at the corner of West Liberty Street and North James Street. They will then march along the sidewalk at Fort Stanwix until 2:30 p.m.

Nonperishable food items will be collected for distribution to area veterans.

Organizers intend this to be a peaceful event and ask participants to bring their own signs and American Flags to carry, along with friends and energy to show vivid, memorable support for President Trump and traditional American values.

Everyone of any political persuasion who wants to make America great again is invited to attend and participate.

For more information, contact Jim Zecca. Phone (315) 280-8322 or email Jameszecca@gmail.com.

People can also like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MVCentral-New-Yorkers-for-Trump-821313864657447/.

